Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 118 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. FMR LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,917,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,521,000 after buying an additional 130,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $234,249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,023,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 583,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,824,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,378 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.78.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.0 %

MANH stock opened at $302.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.23 and a 12 month high of $307.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.63.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,976.78. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,137.20. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

