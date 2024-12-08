Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 502 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,938,000 after buying an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,066,000 after buying an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $131.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.24.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

