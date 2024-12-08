Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 946 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.42% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the third quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the second quarter worth $667,000.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DWLD opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $358.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

