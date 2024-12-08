CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Should You Buy?

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. 56,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 254,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRGX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $850.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $74,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,742.15. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $40,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,954.88. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

