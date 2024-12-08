Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,849 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CARR opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

