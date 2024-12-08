Castleark Management LLC Acquires 8,870 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 25,005.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,822 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $53,294,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 25.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 135,542 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 15.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 927,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after buying an additional 127,187 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $4,414,000.

FOXF opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

