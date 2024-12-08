Castleark Management LLC Boosts Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYFree Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Korn Ferry worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 216.4% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,431,000 after buying an additional 62,385 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 295,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 21.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $71.56 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,031.44. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,994. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

