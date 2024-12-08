Castleark Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 73,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1,224.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,764,000 after acquiring an additional 885,876 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,793,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,541,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 482,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

CRNX stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,277,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,912.12. This trade represents a 18.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $53,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,664. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.