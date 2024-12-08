Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 121,652 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $385.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.10 and a 200 day moving average of $353.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $285.79 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.40.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,781 shares of company stock worth $24,612,275 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

