Celestia (TIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

Celestia (TIA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $8.39 or 0.00008397 BTC on popular exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $263.64 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celestia alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99,829.86 or 0.99894415 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99,571.67 or 0.99636059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,088,308,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,088,095,561.643535 with 444,272,334.564715 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 8.18951731 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $277,749,897.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.