Centiva Capital LP Acquires 11,376 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. CWM LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $19.20 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

