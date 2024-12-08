Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 2,226 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,361,000 after buying an additional 248,240 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,974,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 475,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,731. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,829. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.39 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

