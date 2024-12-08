Centiva Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 384,374 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 342,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 44,496 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 404,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 104,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. William Blair cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.19 million, a PE ratio of -361.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

