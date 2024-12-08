Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,482 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in AES were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

