Centiva Capital LP Takes $605,000 Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 178.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $2,728,575.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,605.36. This represents a 34.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 44,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $3,594,295.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,817,959.83. The trade was a 18.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,183 shares of company stock valued at $53,258,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $94.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.99. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

