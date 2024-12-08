Centurion Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ALFUU)

Centurion Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 9th. Centurion Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Centurion Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Centurion Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of ALFUU stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Centurion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $11.10.
About Centurion Acquisition
