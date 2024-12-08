Centurion Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ALFUU)

Centurion Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 9th. Centurion Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Centurion Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Centurion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALFUU stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Centurion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $11.10.

About Centurion Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

