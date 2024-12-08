Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,281 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $9.60 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $469.54 million, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

