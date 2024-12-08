Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 19,404.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after buying an additional 4,876,260 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,731 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.45. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

