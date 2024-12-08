Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.36. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Citi Trends by 41,964.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citi Trends by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 37,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

