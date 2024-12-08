Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Price

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

