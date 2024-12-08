Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Clean Coal Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

About Clean Coal Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.