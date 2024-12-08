Compound (COMP) Trading 61.4% Higher This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $117.17 or 0.00117259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $150.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00022441 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00010585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000996 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98,803.77 or 0.98878579 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,848,124 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,847,915.02159325 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 116.87279717 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 540 active market(s) with $120,713,243.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

