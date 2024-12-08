Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$283,850.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$283,850.00.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE CMG opened at C$11.08 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$8.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$906.90 million, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Computer Modelling Group

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.