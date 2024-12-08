Conduit (LON:CRE) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 503 ($6.41). Approximately 114,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 398,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of £789.61 million, a P/E ratio of 498.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 504.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 515.29.

In related news, insider Stephen Redmond acquired 10,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £48,200 ($61,432.58). Also, insider Trevor Carvey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($91,001.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $19,250,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

