Crane (NYSE:CR) Holdings Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 81.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 29.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Crane Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $176.37 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.15.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

