Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1,668.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,977,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,051,000 after buying an additional 134,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,346,000 after buying an additional 411,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,398,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after buying an additional 253,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,589,000 after acquiring an additional 873,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

