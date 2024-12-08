Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.67% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6,990.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 375.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHT opened at $40.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $47.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

