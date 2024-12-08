Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $124.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

