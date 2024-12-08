Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

BILS opened at $99.24 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.28.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

