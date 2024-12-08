Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.59. The stock has a market cap of $743.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.08.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

