Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

