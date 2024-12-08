Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,522 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,738,000 after acquiring an additional 250,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after purchasing an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

