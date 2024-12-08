DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,155,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 255.2% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $226.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.79. The firm has a market cap of $147.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

