DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

