DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EPD opened at $32.80 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

