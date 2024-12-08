DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,043,000 after purchasing an additional 413,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,502,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.