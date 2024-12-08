dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.53 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $989.08 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00134216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00009073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,030.86 or 0.98899466 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 14,593,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 14,593,989.69356429 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99587522 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $279.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

