DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.40. 110,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 58,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DMAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 70,070 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DiaMedica Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.