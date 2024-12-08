DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.40. 110,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 58,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $230.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 70,070 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

