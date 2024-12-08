Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 195,917 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

