Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480,809 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $40,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

