Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 103 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 94,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,279.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,333.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $965.69 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

