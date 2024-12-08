Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 1,937 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in SAP were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $10,869,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 1,496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SAP by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,270 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $254.14 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $148.38 and a 12-month high of $256.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $312.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.74.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

