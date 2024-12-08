Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HLI opened at $184.30 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.17 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.