Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 708 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 203,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 178,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $217.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.