Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 883,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,246,000 after purchasing an additional 84,668 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $112,137,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $130.56 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95. The firm has a market cap of $203.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

