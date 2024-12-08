Douglas L. Soder Sells 5,985 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,325. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

