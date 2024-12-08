Dunhill Financial LLC Buys 225 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 803.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after buying an additional 724,951 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,447,000 after buying an additional 512,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,901,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $218.66 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $201.58 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

