Dunhill Financial LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,258,000 after buying an additional 63,380 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after buying an additional 1,782,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $20,364,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $496.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $444.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $469.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.97%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.