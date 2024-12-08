Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

