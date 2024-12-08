Ellington Credit (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 27th

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Ellington Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.
Ellington Credit Stock Performance
EARN opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. Ellington Credit has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Ellington Credit Company Profile
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Credit
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.